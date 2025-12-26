Home » Puzzles » “NUMBERS 1, 2, 3, 5 AND 7…” Jumble Answers Today (December 26, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"NUMBERS 1, 2, 3, 5 AND 7…" Jumble Answers Today (December 26, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 26, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 26, 2025, were:
  • RNEUP –> PRUNE
  • IERCI –> ICIER
  • TEPYOR –> POETRY
  • GYIMTH –> MIGHTY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 26, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

NUMBERS 1, 2, 3, 5 AND 7 WILL NEVER SHOW SIGNS OF AGE AND ALWAYS BE – – –

Answer: RNE IIR PET MIH = IN THEIR PRIME

This Jumble offered a thoughtful blend of imagery and wordplay that invited a slower, more deliberate solve, with the contrast between everyday ideas and more evocative concepts keeping things interesting throughout; the cartoon nudged the thinking in the right direction without doing any heavy lifting, and the overall tone felt reflective yet satisfying once everything clicked together. I would give this one a well-earned 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • KOVEE –> EVOKE
  • OCMAM –> COMMA
  • GIRION –> ORIGIN
  • RGYUEN –> GURNEY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: AT SANTA’S WORKSHOP, THERE WAS NO SHORTAGE OF – – –

Answer: KE MMA RIN GRY = MERRYMAKING

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

