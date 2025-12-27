Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THEY RAN OUT OF…” Jumble Answers Today (December 27, 2025)

“WHEN THEY RAN OUT OF…” Jumble Answers Today (December 27, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 27, 2025, were:
  • OMDME –> MODEM
  • CIPNA –> PANIC
  • LRITPE –> TRIPLE
  • NNTFOA –> NONFAT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THEY RAN OUT OF LETTUCE FOR SALADS, SHE TOLD THE STAFF TO —

Answer: MMA ICR LE ONA = ROMAINE CALM

This Jumble carried a nice everyday workplace energy with clues that unfolded at a steady pace, mixing quick confidence boosters with a couple that asked for a pause and rethink, and the kitchen themed cartoon made the situation instantly relatable without spelling anything out; the final moment felt clever and calming rather than showy, which suited the scenario well and made the solve quietly satisfying. I would give this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RNEUP –> PRUNE
  • IERCI –> ICIER
  • TEPYOR –> POETRY
  • GYIMTH –> MIGHTY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: NUMBERS 1, 2, 3, 5 AND 7 WILL NEVER SHOW SIGNS OF AGE AND ALWAYS BE – – –

Answer: RNE IIR PET MIH = IN THEIR PRIME

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

