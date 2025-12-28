“ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW…” Jumble Answers Today (December 28, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 28, 2025, were: RDVOOE –> OVERDO

NEVITN –> INVENT

RWOHGT –> GROWTH

PURYSY –> SYRUPY

TAALOF –> AFLOAT

OTRDIR –> TORRID

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW SURGERY CENTER WOULD BE PERFORMED DURING ITS – – –

Answer: OEO IN OTH SUP FA ORR =