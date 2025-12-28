Home » Puzzles » “ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW…” Jumble Answers Today (December 28, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 28, 2025, were:
  • RDVOOE –> OVERDO
  • NEVITN –> INVENT
  • RWOHGT –> GROWTH
  • PURYSY –> SYRUPY
  • TAALOF –> AFLOAT
  • OTRDIR –> TORRID

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW SURGERY CENTER WOULD BE PERFORMED DURING ITS – – –

Answer: OEO IN OTH SUP FA ORR = HOURS OF OPERATION

This Jumble felt more substantial than usual with a longer chain of scrambles that built a strong sense of progression, and the professional setting of the cartoon helped frame the final idea in a logical and satisfying way without giving anything away; the balance between methodical solving and a clear thematic payoff made it engaging from start to finish. I would rate this one a confident 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • OMDME –> MODEM
  • CIPNA –> PANIC
  • LRITPE –> TRIPLE
  • NNTFOA –> NONFAT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN THEY RAN OUT OF LETTUCE FOR SALADS, SHE TOLD THE STAFF TO —

Answer: MMA ICR LE ONA = ROMAINE CALM

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

