Home » Puzzles » “WITH THE WEEKEND OVER…” Jumble Answers Today (December 29, 2025)

“WITH THE WEEKEND OVER…” Jumble Answers Today (December 29, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"WITH THE WEEKEND OVER…" Jumble Answers Today (December 29, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 29, 2025, were:
  • NPDAA –> PANDA
  • CNHMU –> MUNCH
  • WNWDIO –> WINDOW
  • SARYSG –> GRASSY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WITH THE WEEKEND OVER, THE JUMBLE CREATORS STARTED WORKING ON – – –

Answer: PNA MUN INDO GRY = PUNDAY MORNING

This Jumble had a relaxed back to work vibe with a set of scrambles that felt friendly and approachable while still asking for a bit of attention, and the cartoon scenario was instantly relatable which helped guide the thinking without giving the idea away; everything flowed smoothly toward a lighthearted conclusion that felt earned and gently humorous rather than forced. I would give this one a comfortable 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RDVOOE –> OVERDO
  • NEVITN –> INVENT
  • RWOHGT –> GROWTH
  • PURYSY –> SYRUPY
  • TAALOF –> AFLOAT
  • OTRDIR –> TORRID

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: ALL SURGERIES AT THE NEW SURGERY CENTER WOULD BE PERFORMED DURING ITS – – –

Answer: OEO IN OTH SUP FA ORR = HOURS OF OPERATION

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Rushing Yards Informally – Crossword Clue Answers

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,362) Answers Today- December 29, 2025

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1440 (December 29, 2025)

Soxer Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,317 Answers Today: December 29, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 29, 2025

“Bunny on the Hollywood…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1340: December 29, 2025

Today’s Hurdle #1458 Answer – December 29, 2025