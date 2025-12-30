Home » Puzzles » “THE DOGS THOUGHT DIGGING…” Jumble Answers Today (December 30, 2025)

“THE DOGS THOUGHT DIGGING…” Jumble Answers Today (December 30, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE DOGS THOUGHT DIGGING…" Jumble Answers Today (December 30, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 30, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 30, 2025, were:
  • UFLBF –> BLUFF
  • COPHO –> POOCH
  • TDNEEC –> DECENT
  • PNELOL –> POLLEN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 30, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE DOGS THOUGHT DIGGING UP THE YARD WAS A – – –

Answer: UFF OOH ENT OLL = HOLE LOT OF FUN

This Jumble delivered a playful animal-themed scenario that was easy to picture and fun to work through, with a mix of brisk rearrangements and slightly trickier ones that kept the solve engaging without slowing the pace; the cartoon setup guided the thinking naturally and led to a cheerful payoff that felt fitting and amusing. I would happily give this lively puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 29, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NPDAA –> PANDA
  • CNHMU –> MUNCH
  • WNWDIO –> WINDOW
  • SARYSG –> GRASSY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WITH THE WEEKEND OVER, THE JUMBLE CREATORS STARTED WORKING ON – – –

Answer: PNA MUN INDO GRY = PUNDAY MORNING

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Narrative Verse Often Set To Music – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,318 Answers Today: December 30, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 30, 2025)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1441 (December 30, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 30, 2025

Break Away From – Crossword Clue Answers

“Paper size bigger than letter” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1341: December 30, 2025

“Spell POTS, SUN, OLD…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1390 (December 30, 2025)