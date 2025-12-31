“DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 31, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 31, 2025, were: KUTCR –> TRUCK

IGNAA –> AGAIN

YEORND –> YONDER

SAEUYN –> UNEASY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 31, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP A BELOVED TRADITION – – –

Answer: TRU AIN YOER EAY =