“DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 31, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 31, 2025, were:
  • KUTCR –> TRUCK
  • IGNAA –> AGAIN
  • YEORND –> YONDER
  • SAEUYN –> UNEASY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 31, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP A BELOVED TRADITION – – –

Answer: TRU AIN YOER EAY = YEAR IN, YEAR OUT

This Jumble carried a classic celebratory mood with clues that unfolded at an easygoing pace while still offering a couple of moments that rewarded a closer look, and the cartoon captured the familiar atmosphere of the occasion in a way that made the final idea feel natural and timely; the whole solve had a smooth, steady rhythm that made it both fun and satisfying. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 30, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • UFLBF –> BLUFF
  • COPHO –> POOCH
  • TDNEEC –> DECENT
  • PNELOL –> POLLEN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE DOGS THOUGHT DIGGING UP THE YARD WAS A – – –

Answer: UFF OOH ENT OLL = HOLE LOT OF FUN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

