“THE PROFESSOR HAD TEACHING…” Jumble Answers Today (January 1, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 1, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 1, 2026, were:
  • NLEIN –> LINEN
  • DELGA –> GLADE
  • SCTWIH –> SWITCH
  • ONPHOC –> PONCHO

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 1, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE PROFESSOR HAD TEACHING CHEMISTRY – – –

Answer: INEN ADE SWTC OCO = DOWN TO A SCIENCE

This Jumble felt neatly structured with a smooth flow from approachable scrambles into a more conceptual finish, and the academic themed cartoon provided just enough context to steer the thinking without making the outcome obvious; the final idea tied the setup together in a clever and satisfying way that rewarded patience rather than speed. I would give this one a confident 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 31, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • KUTCR –> TRUCK
  • IGNAA –> AGAIN
  • YEORND –> YONDER
  • SAEUYN –> UNEASY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP A BELOVED TRADITION – – –

Answer: TRU AIN YOER EAY = YEAR IN, YEAR OUT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

