“WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 10, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 10, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 10, 2026, were: KAACB –> ABACK

UEDWN –> UNWED

LUFTYA –> FAULTY

RACSEO –> COARSE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 10, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED WHY THE SKY LOOKS BLUE, THE REASON WAS – – –

Answer: AA ED ALY CRS =