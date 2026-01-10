Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 10, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 10, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 10, 2026, were:
  • KAACB –> ABACK
  • UEDWN –> UNWED
  • LUFTYA –> FAULTY
  • RACSEO –> COARSE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 10, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED WHY THE SKY LOOKS BLUE, THE REASON WAS – – –

Answer: AA ED ALY CRS = CLEAR AS DAY

This Jumble had a classroom style clarity to it with scrambles that felt fair and approachable while still requiring a bit of attention, and the cartoon theme worked well as a gentle guide toward the final thought without making the conclusion feel automatic; everything fit together smoothly, giving the solve a clean and satisfying finish that matched the educational vibe. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 9, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ILDVI –> LIVID
  • SFYUS –> FUSSY
  • LUONDF –> UNFOLD
  • NEROCE –> ENCORE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE BODY OF WATER NORTH OF LONG ISLAND WAS A – – –

Answer: IID USS NOD NCOE = SOUND DECISION

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

