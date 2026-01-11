Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 11, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 11, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 11, 2026, were:
  • NTADEM –> TANDEM
  • PRBTAU –> ABRUPT
  • LNOLRE –> ENROLL
  • ZGLZUE –> GUZZLE
  • VOCYON –> CONVOY
  • SFAENT –> FASTEN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 11, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TAILOR WANTED THE SUIT TO FIT PERFECTLY, SO HE RECHECKED EVERYTHING – – –

Answer: DEM AR ERO GU OO FS = FOR GOOD MEASURE

This Jumble had a nice sense of motion and momentum with words that felt active and energetic, creating a solve that stayed engaging as each scramble shifted the pace slightly and rewarded careful rearranging; the overall set felt cohesive and satisfying, with a steady build that made the finish feel earned rather than abrupt. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 10, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • KAACB –> ABACK
  • UEDWN –> UNWED
  • LUFTYA –> FAULTY
  • RACSEO –> COARSE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED WHY THE SKY LOOKS BLUE, THE REASON WAS – – –

Answer: AA ED ALY CRS = CLEAR AS DAY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

