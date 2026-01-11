“WHEN THE TEACHER EXPLAINED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 11, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 11, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 11, 2026, were: NTADEM –> TANDEM

PRBTAU –> ABRUPT

LNOLRE –> ENROLL

ZGLZUE –> GUZZLE

VOCYON –> CONVOY

SFAENT –> FASTEN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 11, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TAILOR WANTED THE SUIT TO FIT PERFECTLY, SO HE RECHECKED EVERYTHING – – –

Answer: DEM AR ERO GU OO FS =