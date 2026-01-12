Home » Puzzles » “AFTER BEING LET GO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 12, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 12, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 12, 2026, were:
  • CPISY –> SPICY
  • CRFEO –> FORCE
  • YLLGDA –> GLADLY
  • MMLUEB –> MUMBLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 12, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

AFTER BEING LET GO FROM HIS JOB UNEXPECTEDLY, HE WAS – – –

Answer: PI FR D UE = FIRE UP

This Jumble had a punchy emotional setup that made the cartoon feel instantly relatable, and the clue set struck a good balance between quick mental clicks and a couple that made you slow down and recheck the letter order; the final idea was nicely framed by the situation and delivered a motivating little twist that felt satisfying rather than corny. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 11, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NTADEM –> TANDEM
  • PRBTAU –> ABRUPT
  • LNOLRE –> ENROLL
  • ZGLZUE –> GUZZLE
  • VOCYON –> CONVOY
  • SFAENT –> FASTEN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE TAILOR WANTED THE SUIT TO FIT PERFECTLY, SO HE RECHECKED EVERYTHING – – –

Answer: DEM AR ERO GU OO FS = FOR GOOD MEASURE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

