Home » Puzzles » “AFTER BEING LET GO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 13, 2026)

“AFTER BEING LET GO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 13, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE LONG LINE TO…" Jumble Answers Today (January 14, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 13, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 13, 2026, were:
  • TDIWH –> WIDTH
  • AKYKA –> KAYAK
  • RUSBDA –> ABSURD
  • MRIHET –> HERMIT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 13, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE BARISTA’S WISECRACKS OVER WHO MADE THE BEST ESPRESSO LED TO A – – –

Answer: WH AA BR HE = BREW-HAHA

This Jumble had a fun, chatty vibe with a coffee shop setting that made the cartoon feel lively right away, and the scrambles offered a pleasant mix of quick recognitions and a couple that took a moment of careful sorting; the final punchline fit the situation perfectly and landed with a playful sense of wordplay that felt clever without being overcomplicated. I would give this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 12, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • CPISY –> SPICY
  • CRFEO –> FORCE
  • YLLGDA –> GLADLY
  • MMLUEB –> MUMBLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

AFTER BEING LET GO FROM HIS JOB UNEXPECTEDLY, HE WAS – – –

Answer: PI FR D UE = FIRE UP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Sunday in the Park With George – Crossword Clue Answers

Extend Beyond – Crossword Clue Answers

Makeshift Blade – Crossword Clue Answers

Stephen King Book – Crossword Clue Answers

Irish Playwright – Crossword Clue Answers

Singer India – Crossword Clue Answers

Carpus – Crossword Clue Answers

“A beginner….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

Without Warmth – Crossword Clue Answers

Pilsudski Square – Crossword Clue Answers