“THE LONG LINE TO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 14, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 14, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 14, 2026, were: AGOLT –> GLOAT

DUTIA –> AUDIT

SWIUEN –> UNWISE

VOINIS –> VISION

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 14, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE LONG LINE TO GET INTO THE BAGEL SHOP WAS PROOF THAT THE FOOD WAS – – –

Answer: GAT DT UNS ION =