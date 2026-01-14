Home » Puzzles » “THE LONG LINE TO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 14, 2026)

“THE LONG LINE TO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 14, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE LONG LINE TO…" Jumble Answers Today (January 14, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 14, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 14, 2026, were:
  • AGOLT –> GLOAT
  • DUTIA –> AUDIT
  • SWIUEN –> UNWISE
  • VOINIS –> VISION

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 14, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE LONG LINE TO GET INTO THE BAGEL SHOP WAS PROOF THAT THE FOOD WAS – – –

Answer: GAT DT UNS ION = OUTSTANDING

This Jumble had a nice everyday humor to it with a relatable scene that made the cartoon instantly easy to connect with, and the word list kept a steady pace by mixing quick rearrangements with a couple that rewarded a more careful look; the final idea felt like a natural conclusion from the setup and delivered a satisfying sense of payoff without being too obvious. I would rate this one 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 13, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TDIWH –> WIDTH
  • AKYKA –> KAYAK
  • RUSBDA –> ABSURD
  • MRIHET –> HERMIT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE BARISTA’S WISECRACKS OVER WHO MADE THE BEST ESPRESSO LED TO A – – –

Answer: WH AA BR HE = BREW-HAHA

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Quick – Crossword Clue Answers

Facial Bearing – Crossword Clue Answers

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 14, 2026)

Old Sunscreen Initialism – Crossword Clue Answers

Only Through Time Time Is Conquered – Crossword Clue Answers

Religious Headgear – Crossword Clue Answers

Heat Rub for Pain – Crossword Clue Answers

“Botch Job” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

NYT Pips #150 Answer Today – January 15, 2026

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 14,...