“AFTER DISCOVERING GRANDMOTHER’S…” Jumble Answers Today (January 16, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 16, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 16, 2026, were:
  • OTLTA –> TOTAL
  • IMSNU –> MINUS
  • RCDEEU –> REDUCE
  • ANCSAV –> CANVAS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 16, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

AFTER DISCOVERING GRANDMOTHER’S FAVORITE PERFUME, SHE GOT – – –

Answer: TTL MIN ECE ANS = SCENT-IMENTAL

This Jumble had a sweet, nostalgic feel with a theme that came across warmly and made the cartoon especially easy to connect with, and the clue set flowed nicely by mixing quick wins with a couple that required a more careful reshuffle; the final idea was cleverly tied to the situation and delivered a satisfying emotional payoff that felt both funny and heartfelt. I would rate this one 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 15, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • DMYUD –> MUDDY
  • LEBKA –> BLEAK
  • PTTEIE –> PETITE
  • SISUHQ –> SQUISH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THEY PAID CASH FOR THEIR HOME’S NEW ADDITION, WHICH WILL HELP THEM – – –

Answer: UDY BLE TI QUI = BUILD EQUITY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

