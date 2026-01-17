Home » Puzzles » “THE FBI AGENTS KEPT QUESTIONING…” Jumble Answers Today (January 17, 2026)

“THE FBI AGENTS KEPT QUESTIONING…” Jumble Answers Today (January 17, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE FBI AGENTS KEPT QUESTIONING…" Jumble Answers Today (January 17, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 17, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 17, 2026, were:
  • LODLR –> DROLL
  • CLUHM –> MULCH
  • GNCAEH –> CHANGE
  • RENLKE –> KERNEL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 17, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FBI AGENTS KEPT QUESTIONING THE ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERER HOPING HE’D – – –

Answer: OL MC CA ENE = COME CLEAN

This Jumble had a sharper, more suspenseful theme than usual, and the scrambles offered a satisfying mix of quick rearrangements and ones that made you pause and double check the letters; the cartoon setup built nicely toward a clean, logical finish that felt earned rather than handed to you, making the overall solve both brisk and neatly satisfying. I would give this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 16, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • OTLTA –> TOTAL
  • IMSNU –> MINUS
  • RCDEEU –> REDUCE
  • ANCSAV –> CANVAS

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

AFTER DISCOVERING GRANDMOTHER’S FAVORITE PERFUME, SHE GOT – – –

Answer: TTL MIN ECE ANS = SCENT-IMENTAL

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 17, 2026)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 17, 2026

“Defending human rights leads…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: January...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1359: January 17, 2026

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 17, 2026)

Desert Plants – Crossword Clue Answers

Creatures That Turn Into Humans on Land – Crossword Clue...

Some Terrarium Denizens – Crossword Clue Answers

Disappearing Asian Lake – Crossword Clue Answers

Liquor Informally – Crossword Clue Answers