"THE OFFSHORE DRILLING PLATFORM…" Jumble Answers Today (January 2, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 2, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 2, 2026, were:
  • ACDYE –> DECAY
  • AHVEL –> HALVE
  • HAOSWD –> SHADOW
  • BEMIRL –> LIMBER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 2, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE OFFSHORE DRILLING PLATFORM REQUIRED A BIG TEAM. TOGETHER, THEY PRODUCED – – –

Answer: EC LE DOW IR = CREWED OIL

This Jumble felt neatly structured with a smooth flow from approachable scrambles into a more conceptual finish, and This Jumble leaned into a worksite theme that felt sturdy and grounded, with a set of scrambles that ranged from quick confidence builders to a couple that asked for a moment of regrouping, and the cartoon scenario brought everything together in a way that made the final realization feel logical rather than forced; the teamwork angle came across clearly and gave the solve a satisfying sense of cohesion. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 1, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NLEIN –> LINEN
  • DELGA –> GLADE
  • SCTWIH –> SWITCH
  • ONPHOC –> PONCHO

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE PROFESSOR HAD TEACHING CHEMISTRY – – –

Answer: INEN ADE SWTC OCO = DOWN TO A SCIENCE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

