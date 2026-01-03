Home » Puzzles » “THE OCEANOGRAPHERS STUDIED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 3, 2026)

“THE OCEANOGRAPHERS STUDIED…” Jumble Answers Today (January 3, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE OCEANOGRAPHERS STUDIED…" Jumble Answers Today (January 3, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 3, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 3, 2026, were:
  • RNFOT –> FRONT
  • SNTTU –> STUNT
  • REAVTN –> TAVERN
  • CEDITE –> DECEIT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 3, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE OCEANOGRAPHERS STUDIED THE FLOW OF THE OCEAN TO KEEP UP WITH — — —

Answer: RN TS TUV ER NE CE = CURRENT EVENTS

This Jumble carried a smart scientific tone with clues that encouraged steady thinking rather than quick guessing, and the ocean-focused cartoon gave the puzzle a sense of motion that naturally guided the final realization without spelling it out; the balance between thematic clarity and wordplay subtlety made the solve feel rewarding and cohesive from start to finish. I would give this one a solid 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 2, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ACDYE –> DECAY
  • AHVEL –> HALVE
  • HAOSWD –> SHADOW
  • BEMIRL –> LIMBER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE OFFSHORE DRILLING PLATFORM REQUIRED A BIG TEAM. TOGETHER, THEY PRODUCED – – –

Answer:  EC LE DOW IR = CREWED OIL

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Prehistoric Stone Circle – Crossword Clue Answers

Understanding – Crossword Clue Answers

Long-Necked Birds – Crossword Clue Answers

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (January 3, 2026)

Beginning – Crossword Clue Answers

Sudden Outburst – Crossword Clue Answers

Sweet Food Item – Crossword Clue Answers

Behold in Latin – Crossword Clue Answers

Place With a Chapel and Mess Hall – Crossword Clue...

Kind of Sequence That Proceeds – Crossword Clue Answers