“THE GEOLOGIST SAVED THE PIECE…” Jumble Answers Today (January 4, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 4, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 4, 2026, were:
  • TLVEEV –> VELVET
  • BASAUC –> ABACUS
  • DIHARO –> HAIRDO
  • LAINFE –> FINALE
  • YIMNAF –> INFAMY
  • TYIGZL –> GLITZY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 4, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE GEOLOGIST SAVED THE PIECE OF SANDSTONE FROM THE ANCIENT LAKEBED FOR ITS – – –

Answer: lEVE AUS AID LE NM LT = SEDIMENTAL VALUE

This Jumble felt a bit richer with a longer lineup that encouraged careful sorting rather than instant spotting, and the scientific cartoon added a thoughtful layer that made the final idea feel meaningful without being heavy-handed; the pacing stayed steady throughout, and the payoff felt clever in a quietly satisfying way that rewarded persistence. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 3, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RNFOT –> FRONT
  • SNTTU –> STUNT
  • REAVTN –> TAVERN
  • CEDITE –> DECEIT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE OCEANOGRAPHERS STUDIED THE FLOW OF THE OCEAN TO KEEP UP WITH — — —

Answer:  RN TS TUV ER NE CE = CURRENT EVENTS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

