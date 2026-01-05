Home » Puzzles » “THE TREE-TRIMMING SERVICE…” Jumble Answers Today (January 5, 2026)

"THE TREE-TRIMMING SERVICE…" Jumble Answers Today (January 5, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 5, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 5, 2026, were:
  • OJEYN –> ENJOY
  • MUHTB –> THUMB
  • CBAEHL –> BLEACH
  • RZAADH –> HAZARD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 5, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE TREE-TRIMMING SERVICE WAS HIRING NEW EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO – – –

Answer: NO THU BC AR = BRANCH OUT

This Jumble delivered a practical workplace scenario that made the cartoon instantly clear, and the word set moved along at a comfortable pace with a nice balance of quick confidence boosts and slightly more thoughtful moments; the final idea fit the situation neatly and felt clever without drawing too much attention to itself, leaving the solve feeling smooth and satisfying overall. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 4, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TLVEEV –> VELVET
  • BASAUC –> ABACUS
  • DIHARO –> HAIRDO
  • LAINFE –> FINALE
  • YIMNAF –> INFAMY
  • TYIGZL –> GLITZY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE GEOLOGIST SAVED THE PIECE OF SANDSTONE FROM THE ANCIENT LAKEBED FOR ITS – – –

Answer:   lEVE AUS AID LE NM LT = SEDIMENTAL VALUE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

