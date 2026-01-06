Home » Puzzles » “THE OLDEST WEIGHTLIFTER…” Jumble Answers Today (January 6, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 6, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 6, 2026, were:
  • TOAFO –> AFOOT
  • NLRIE –> LINER
  • IDISGN –> SIDING
  • GIBREG –> BIGGER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 6, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE OLDEST WEIGHTLIFTER AT THE GYM WAS 80 YEARS OLD AND STILL – – –

Answer: NO THU BC AR = GOING STRONG

This Jumble had an encouraging, upbeat tone with clues that flowed smoothly and rewarded steady solving rather than guesswork, and the cartoon setup conveyed its message clearly enough to guide the final insight without making it obvious; the overall experience felt positive and cohesive, finishing on a note that matched the theme perfectly and left the solve feeling satisfying. I would give this one a solid 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 5, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • OJEYN –> ENJOY
  • MUHTB –> THUMB
  • CBAEHL –> BLEACH
  • RZAADH –> HAZARD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE TREE-TRIMMING SERVICE WAS HIRING NEW EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO – – –

Answer: NO THU BC AR = BRANCH OUT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

