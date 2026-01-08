Home » Puzzles » “WHEN BLUE RIBBON SPORTS…” Jumble Answers Today (January 8, 2026)

“WHEN BLUE RIBBON SPORTS…” Jumble Answers Today (January 8, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE…" Jumble Answers Today (January 9, 2026)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 8, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 8, 2026, were:
  • NPYNE –> PENNY
  • CEAHB –> BEACH
  • AWSURL –> WALRUS
  • DPLDAE –> PADDLE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 8, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN BLUE RIBBON SPORTS CHANGED ITS NAME TO NIKE, IT WAS A – – –

Answer: NNY BE WAR ADD =BRAND NEW DAY

This Jumble carried a nice sense of history with a business themed cartoon that gave the solve a feeling of significance without spelling anything out, and the word set moved at an easy, confident pace that made the final realization feel uplifting rather than tricky; everything came together smoothly with a clear sense of momentum and purpose, making it an enjoyable and well balanced puzzle overall. I would give this one 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 7, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • IMLTI –> LIMIT
  • OFNET –> OFTEN
  • TNNIET –> INTENT
  • RBOUWR –> BURROW

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

WITH HER DEADLINE APPROACHING, SHE WORKED TO COMPLETE THE DRAFT – – –

Answer: MIT OTE IEN RW = WRITE ON TIME

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Child’s Play – Crossword Clue Answers

High Ranking Noncom – Crossword Clue Answers

Peter Pan Rival – Crossword Clue Answers

Capital of Thailand – Crossword Clue Answers

Has Because Of – Crossword Clue Answers

Seep Through – Crossword Clue Answers

Kind of Fever – Crossword Clue Answers

Biscayne Bay City – Crossword Clue Answers

Something You Have Trouble Putting Down – Crossword Clue Answers

Praying Figure – Crossword Clue Answers