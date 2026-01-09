“THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE…” Jumble Answers Today (January 9, 2026)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 9, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 9, 2026, were: ILDVI –> LIVID

SFYUS –> FUSSY

LUONDF –> UNFOLD

NEROCE –> ENCORE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 9, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE BODY OF WATER NORTH OF LONG ISLAND WAS A – – –

Answer: IID USS NOD NCOE =