“THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE…” Jumble Answers Today (January 9, 2026)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for January 9, 2026

The words in today’s puzzle, January 9, 2026, were:
  • ILDVI –> LIVID
  • SFYUS –> FUSSY
  • LUONDF –> UNFOLD
  • NEROCE –> ENCORE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for January 9, 2026

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE BODY OF WATER NORTH OF LONG ISLAND WAS A – – –

Answer: IID USS NOD NCOE = SOUND DECISION

This Jumble had a thoughtful, almost historical tone that encouraged steady reflection rather than rushing through the solves, and the cartoon context added just enough guidance to make the final idea feel sensible and satisfying without being obvious; the overall flow was calm and coherent, rewarding patience and careful consideration in a way that felt fitting for the theme. I would give this one a solid 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (January 8, 2026)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NPYNE –> PENNY
  • CEAHB –> BEACH
  • AWSURL –> WALRUS
  • DPLDAE –> PADDLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

WHEN BLUE RIBBON SPORTS CHANGED ITS NAME TO NIKE, IT WAS A – – –

Answer: NNY BE WAR ADD = BRAND NEW DAY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

