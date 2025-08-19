How to Get Kai Cenat Fortnite Skin Revealed On Vegas Sphere

Kai Cenat revealed his Fortnite skin on the Las Vegas Sphere.

The bundle drops September 12th with exclusive cosmetics and a Mercedes AMG item.

Mafiathon 3 was announced as his final subathon ever.

Kai Cenat just made Fortnite history with the most insane skin reveal ever. The popular Twitch streamer lit up the entire Las Vegas Sphere to show off his new Icon Series skin, and fans are going insane about it. Turns out, this is a massive collaboration that brings together gaming, cars, and one of the biggest live events we’ve seen.

How to Get Kai Cenat Icon Series Skin Bundle in Fortnite?

I know you’ve been waiting for the official announcement since he casually posted a leak on his X account, and you are really in for a treat. You’re getting way more than just a basic skin with this bundle. The Kai Cenat Icon Series skin comes packed with exclusive items that show off his personality and brand.

The bundle includes:

Kai Cenat Icon Series Icon Kai Cenat Outfit TBA Hamster-themed Backbling TBA AMP Pickaxe TBA Kai Cenat Dance Emote TBA

The signature skin that looks just like him, plus a hamster-themed back bling that fans will instantly recognize. You’ll also get an AMP-branded pickaxe since Kai is part of the AMP crew, and a special emote based on his viral dance moves that everyone loves.

Epic Games hasn’t told us the exact price yet, but Icon Series skins usually cost around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks for the full bundle, and you can buy them in the Item Shop.

There’s also a Mercedes AMG-themed item included. Nobody knows yet if this will be a car you can actually drive in the game or just a cool cosmetic item. Either way, having a luxury car brand team up with a Fortnite creator is pretty wild.

FORTNITE x KAI CENAT x MERCEDES AMG – SEP 12 🔥



(via @samleakss) pic.twitter.com/6tzlKBrQec — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2025

Note: We will update this article with official icons when they are officially released.

When Will Kai Cenat Icon Series Skin Release in Fortnite?

Mark your calendar because the Kai Cenat skin drops in Fortnite on September 12th, 2025. If you want to grab this skin, you’ll need to act fast when it releases. Popular creator skins like this tend to sell really well, and you don’t want to miss out on the hype. Here is the countdown for the release:

Mafiathon 3 is Coming Back

During the Las Vegas Sphere reveal, Kai dropped another huge announcement. Mafiathon 3 is happening, and he says it’s going to be his final subathon ever.

KAI CENAT ANNOUNCED MAFIATHON 3 x FORTNITE



SEPTEMBER 12 pic.twitter.com/4ZU5VwVwmK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2025

For those who don’t know, Mafiathon is Kai’s massive streaming marathon where he tries to get as many Twitch subscribers as possible. His last one, Mafiathon 2, made about $3.6 million just from subscriptions alone.

Kai hasn’t given us an exact start date for Mafiathon 3 yet, but he did say that the next time he goes live on Twitch, it will begin. Many fans think it might start around the same time his Fortnite skin releases, which would make perfect sense. If you’re a Kai Cenat fan or just love collecting rare Fortnite skins, this bundle is definitely worth picking up when it launches on September 12th.