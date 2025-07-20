Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1: Kafka Joins the First Division

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 was released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, picking up right after Kafka Hibino is revealed as a Kaiju. Though Kafka avoids execution, he has to stay in confinement while the Defense Force decides his future; meanwhile, the attack on Tachikawa Base results in a major reorganization of the units. Here’s everything you need to know about Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, Episode 1.

Kikoru Shinomiya joins the First Division led by Captain Gen Narumi. Reno Ichikawa and Iharu are sent to the Fourth Division. In a bold move, Chief Isao Shinomiya assigns Kafka to Narumi’s squad. His goal is to form the strongest anti-Kaiju team in all of Japan. As Kafka joins the unit, a massive earthquake hits a nearby city, hinting that the Kaiju threat is far from over.

Kafka’s Nightmare and the Fallout from Kaiju No. 10’s Rampage

Mina in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1, titled “Kaiju Weapon,” opens with Kafka and Mina caught in the middle of a Kaiju attack. The scene then shifts to Kafka in his Kaiju form, being hunted by Mina and Defense Force soldiers. Both helicopters and ground troops open fire, and in response, Kafka destroys two of the helicopters.

However, it soon becomes clear that this was only a nightmare as Kafka wakes up in confinement. The scene then shifts to Tachikawa Base, now lying in ruins after Kaiju No. 10’s recent rampage. Mina Ashiro stands silently, surveying the massive destruction.

Mina in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

A moment later, Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina tells Mina that five days have passed since Kafka’s verdict. After his identity as Kaiju No. 8 was revealed, the authorities still have not decided on what to do with him.

Hoshina also mentions that repairing the base will take time. In response, Mina asks if today is the day the rookies are assigned to their new units. Hoshina tells her that they should be arriving at the base soon.

Iharu and Reno Reflect on Kafka’s Situation

Iharu and Reno in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 then follows Reno and Iharu as they head toward their new unit. Iharu is upbeat and asks Reno to take his picture in front of Matsumoto Castle. Reno agrees but wonders if they have time for it. Iharu brushes it off, saying they’ll reach with time to spare. While sitting on a bench, he tells Reno not to be so tense just because it’s their first day.

As Iharu scrolls through the photos on his phone, he notices that his messages to Kafka still haven’t been read and wonders what might be happening to him. Reno laughs, recalling how Kafka once asked if he could still join the Defense Force after turning into a Kaiju. He says Kafka will come back no matter what, even if it kills him, and Iharu agrees.

The episode then takes us to the Fourth Division’s Matsumoto Base, where Iharu and Reno have been assigned. Reno quietly resolves to grow stronger here so he can protect Kafka.

Kikoru meets First Division Captain Gen Narumi

The episode then cuts to Kikoru Shinomiya, who’s looking through her phone at the group chat where the other rookies are sharing updates about their new units. Reflecting on everything that’s happened, she resolves to be stronger. Vice-Captain Eiji Hasegawa enters soon after, apologizing for making her wait. He tells her she’ll be joining the First Division for now while the Tachikawa Base is being rebuilt.

They soon arrive at First Division Captain Gen Narumi’s room, who is fully immersed in a video game. When Eiji tells him to clean up the messy room, Narumi casually replies that Eiji should do it himself. Without arguing, Eiji calls in the cleaning staff. Even as he holds Narumi in the air with one hand, Kikoru remains composed and professionally introduces himself to Narumi.

Narumi tells her to loosen up and says there’s only one thing he wants from her in this division. Before he can explain further, Kaiju sirens begin to blare. He tells Kikoru she’ll understand what he means once she sees them in action.

Narumi Takes Down a Kaiju with Ease

Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 then follows the First Division as they respond to the incoming Kaiju threat. They launch a full-scale assault, bombarding the monster and forcing it to alter its course. Narumi calmly commands his team, coordinating their movements as the Kaiju pushes back against the barrage. With precise teamwork, they successfully manage to force it towards Neutralization Point B.

At that moment, Narumi turns to Kikoru and says it’s time, then jumps out of the helicopter. He slashes the Kaiju’s back with his bayonet and sears its body, stopping it from regenerating. The force of his attack blows the Kaiju to pieces. After the dust settles, Narumi tells Kikoru that the only thing he expects from her is unstoppable power. Kikoru responds with a smirk, saying that it sounds fun.

Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

After the fight, Narumi vents to Kikoru that Ashiro is getting all the credit for defeating the Kaiju. Watching this, Kikoru can’t help but sigh at the fact that the strongest man in Japan is busy searching himself online. She points out that his phone has been ringing for a while and suggests he answer it.

Narumi brushes it off, saying he doesn’t feel like having a meeting with Isao-san and Eiji because that sounds like a boring way to spend the evening. Just then, Eiji kicks the bench Narumi is sitting on and yanks him up by the ear. When Narumi asks if the meeting is really that important, Eiji says it’s about Kaiju No. 8.

Kafka Joins First Division

Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

The episode then shifts to Kafka, who is shown doing push-ups in his confinement cell, thinking about what Isao Shinomiya had told him about proving his worth. Although unsure of how, he remains determined. Soon after, soldiers arrive and escort him to Isao’s office.

There, Isao informs Kafka that he will be transferred to the First Division. He explains that the strongest Kaiju in history and the strongest anti-Kaiju unit in Japan must now join forces to create a team capable of handling any threat. Kafka is told to prove his worth in the next mission and earn the acceptance of others. If he fails, there will be no place for him in the Defense Force.

Narumi and Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

Though Kafka doesn’t like the idea of being accepted only as Kaiju No. 8, he agrees, knowing this is his only way to survive. Narumi, however, rejects the decision, saying he alone is enough to make the First Division the strongest.

Isao disagrees. He points out that the Kaiju are evolving. Kaiju No. 9 managed to disguise itself as a human, and No. 8 launched a deliberate attack on a Defense Force facility. These aren’t the same enemies they’ve faced before. Because the Kaiju are evolving in ways they don’t yet understand, Isao says the Defense Force must evolve too.

Kafka gets warned by Narumi

Narumi and Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

Narumi sighs and says that Isao doesn’t trust him. He adds that the most effective way to use Kaiju No. 8 would be to turn him into a weapon he can control. Kafka responds by saying he can’t die yet, not when there are still comrades who believe in him.

Narumi cuts him off. He says he doesn’t care about Kafka’s feelings, situation, or determination. All he wants are results and strength. He also warns Kafka that if he loses control again, he will kill him on the spot and use his body as a suit.

Hoshino and Mina in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 | Credits: Production I.G

The episode then shifts to Hoshino, who informs Mina that all the rookies, including Kafka, have arrived at their new divisions. Mina says it’s time for them to get to work too. She tells Hoshino that she’s heading out to train and asks him to join her.

Meanwhile, Chief Shinomiya enters a hidden research facility and looks at something, though what it is hasn’t been revealed yet. In the post-credit scene, a massive earthquake hits the city, causing buildings to collapse and a huge crater to form.

Final Thoughts

Kaiju No. 8 kicks things into high gear as the raw strength of the First Division is unleashed and Kafka finally finds his place among Japan’s elite defenders. With his future on the line and Narumi watching closely, the stakes have never been higher.

Just when things start to settle, a massive earthquake shatters the calm in the post-credit scene, hinting at a terrifying new threat on the horizon.