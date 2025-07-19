Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown, and What to Expect

Summary:

The countdown nearly reaches its end, as Kaiju No. 8 is finally coming back with its highly anticipated second season. Kafka Hibino returns after establishing itself as one of 2024’s most distinctive and mature shōnen anime. But this time, his true identity was exposed, and his role in the Defense Force was hanging by a thread.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1, like release date, countdown timer, streaming details, and what to expect next.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and What to Expect

Season 1 ended with a plot twist: Kafka’s secret that he is Kaiju No. 8 was exposed, shattering the Defense Force’s trust in him. In a brutal test of humanity from Director General Isao Shinomiya, Kafka’s unwavering sense of humanity spared him from execution. Instead of being seen as a threat, he is now viewed as a weaponized asset.

Season 2 will have two main arcs:

Kaiju Weapon Arc

Compatible User Arc

These arcs explore the Defense Force’s efforts to create new weapons from kaiju remains, with Kafka and his comrades at the center of it all.

There will be some high-tension action fights with Kaiju No. 9, who continues to pose a threat. With the arrival of Gen Narumi and some shifts in Defense Force divisions, we are in for high-stakes action, complex character dynamics, and deeper lore.

Episode 1 will likely explore Kafka’s past with Mina and give us a more complete look at Kikoru Shinomiya’s backstory, adding emotional weight to the premiere.

Kaiju No. 8 as seen in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 1 will be available on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Though this is the official global launch, the time will vary depending on your region. Here’s when you can check for it to go live:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, July 19, 2025 7:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, July 19, 2025 10:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, July 19, 2025 3:00 PM Europe (CEST) Friday, July 19, 2025 4:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Friday, July 19, 2025 4:00 PM UAE (GST) Friday, July 19, 2025 6:00 PM India (IST) Friday, July 19, 2025 7:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Friday, July 19, 2025 9:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, July 19, 2025 10:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Friday, July 19, 2025 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, July 20, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, July 20, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, July 20, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, July 20, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, July 19, 2025 11:00 AM Mexico (CST) Friday, July 19, 2025 9:00 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Kafka as seen in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 | Credits: Production I.G

The official global platform for streaming Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is Crunchyroll. While Season 1 aired on platforms like Disney+ in some regions, Season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll for most international viewers. Subtitled episodes will be made available immediately upon release, with dubbed episodes expected to be released soon.

Final Thoughts on Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 picks up where the first left off by delivering emotionally charged storytelling, pulse-pounding action, and bold narrative risks.

With Production I.G. and Studio Khara returning, and major arcs such as the Kaiju Weapon and Cataclysms Arc on the horizon, the premiere is the perfect setup for a thrilling new chapter in Kafka’s journey. Whether you’ve been along since the beginning or are tuning in for the first time, this is the kaiju-sized sequel you won’t want to miss.