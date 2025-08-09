Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Summary:

Kafka struggles to transform as No. 9 attacks him and Kikoru.

Captain Gen Narumi arrives, unleashing 98% combat power and Kaiju No. 1’s predictive vision.

Kikoru inspires Kafka to transform into Kaiju No. 8, defeating No. 9 with a decisive blow.

Here’s a recap of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3, Episode 4’s release date, countdown timer, and where to stream.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3, titled The Strongest Division, showed Kafka finally transforming into Kaiju No. 8 to battle Kaiju No. 9, while Captain Gen unleashed his Retina 0001 powers. In the end, Kafka, with his new abilities, managed to bring down No. 9 in a decisive clash.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:00 PM JST. The episode will likely give audiences a chance to see how the aftermath of the last battle unfolds. With No. 9’s remarkable adaptability and relentless tendency to return stronger each time, the stage is set for another intense showdown with this formidable kaiju.

What Happened in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3?

Kikoru and Hikaru in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3, The Strongest Division, opens with Kafka struggling to transform while Kaiju No. 9 attacks him and Kikoru without pause. Believing No. 9 is preventing Kafka’s change, Kikoru launches a fierce charge at the enemy.

The episode then shifts to a flashback of her mother, Hikari Shinomiya. She was the respected Second Division captain who died fighting Kaiju No. 6. As a child, Kikoru admired her mother and wanted to follow in her footsteps. Losing her so young left Kikoru feeling powerless, and she made a promise to grow strong enough to protect others.

Kafka ripping out the decoy core in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: Production I.G

As the battle intensifies, Kafka still keeps hesitating, afraid he might harm his allies if he loses control. Captain Gen Narumi then steps in, using 98% of his combat power to strike No. 9 with pinpoint precision. He reveals Retina 0001, the future-seeing eyes of Kaiju No. 1, allowing him to predict every move and shatter the Kaiju’s core.

Kikoru’s determined words finally push Kafka to transform into Kaiju No. 8. Recognizing his old foe, No. 9 revives fallen Yoju and sprouts wings for an aerial attack. Kafka charges forward, rips out a decoy core to throw him off, and unleashes new powers that wipe out No. 9 and his forces in one decisive strike.

What to Expect in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4

Kaiju No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4 will likely pick up right after the big fight with No. 9, though the danger might not be over. In the manga, this part of the story continues with Kaiju No. 9 aiming for the Defence Force’s research base to take Kaiju No. 2’s power.

If the anime keeps following the manga closely, we could see a major battle with Chief Shinoyama and Kafka teaming up to fight Kaiju No. 9 in the upcoming episode.

Also Read:

Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4 will air on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:00 PM JST. Here’s when it drops in other time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 7:00 AM Saturday, August 9 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 10:00 AM Saturday, August 9 British Summer Time (BST) 3:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 4:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 PM Saturday, August 9 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 11:00 PM Saturday, August 9 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 PM Saturday, August 9

Here is the countdown timer for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4 :

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4

Kikoru protecting Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 3 | Credits: Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. With the story heating up, this next episode promises to be a must-watch for anyone following Kafka’s fight against Kaiju No. 9 and its ever-growing threat to humanity.