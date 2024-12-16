Keep Your Sora Videos Private with These Easy Steps

Sora lets you generate videos with a simple prompt. These videos can be used in everything from YouTube content to feature films. However, did you know that the videos you generate are listed on the Explore page, allowing others to view them? Yes, by default all videos are publicly accessible unless they are created using your uploaded media.

If you want to keep your video private—either from the public or from OpenAI itself—here’s how you can do it.

Disable Public Sharing on the Explore Page

While Sora videos are not private by default, OpenAI provides an option to make them private through the Settings. Follow these steps to ensure your videos remain private:

Open the Sora website and click on your profile picture at the top-right corner. Select Settings from the menu. Under General settings, disable the option next to Publish to Explore.

This ensures that all your future videos will not appear on the Explore page.

Note: This setting does not affect videos already generated and published to explore page. For steps to unpublish existing videos, refer to the section below.

Prevent OpenAI from Accessing Your Videos

OpenAI uses your videos to train their AI model and improve its performance. If you’re working on a sensitive project, you can opt out of this:

In the Settings menu, find the toggle next to Improve the model for everyone. Disable this option to stop OpenAI from accessing your videos for training purposes.

That’s it! Now all your future videos will remain private, and OpenAI will no longer use them to train their AI model.

Keep Individual Videos Private

Disabling the Publish to Explore option in Settings only applies to future videos. If you want to unpublish a previously generated video or keep specific videos private, follow these steps:

Open the Sora website and go to the Library section. Find the video you want to make private and open it. Tap the Share icon from the menu at the top-right corner. Select Unpublish from the drop-down menu.

This will update your video’s privacy instantly, ensuring it is no longer listed on the Explore page.

Note: While this setting hides the video from public view, OpenAI can still access it unless you disable the Improve the model for everyone option in Settings.

Keeping Sora Videos Private

With these simple options, you can prevent others from accessing the videos you’ve generated with Sora. However, it’s important to remember that your videos are still stored on OpenAI’s servers. While enabling privacy options adds protection, true privacy on the internet is never guaranteed.

One downside of keeping your videos private is the limitation on sharing them. To share a private Sora video, you’ll need to either. Publish the video to make it publicly accessible again, or Download the video and share it manually with others.