Kentucky Senator Paul – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Kentucky Senator Paul.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BEN, TED, KAY, APC, TIM, RON, OOM, LES 4 Letters RAND, MITT, LOVE, KETT, MEAL, SEAN 5 Letters MITCH, TRENT, LAMAR, ELECT, ANTON, COREL, ASCOT 6 Letters BERNIE, PATRES, ALBERT 7 Letters NEVILLE, NATASHA 9 Letters PALPATINE 10 Letters JIMBUNNING 11 Letters CANCALLMEAL 13 Letters UTTERNONSENSE

