Kernel Hearts is Coming to Fortnite: Skins and Collab Details

Fortnite is confirmed to be collaborating with the upcoming RPG Kernel Hearts sometime in 2026. This crossover is set to bring new skins to the battle royale and will most likely include new missions as well. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Kernel Hearts collab.

What Is Kernel Hearts?

If you haven’t heard about this, Kernel Hearts is an upcoming roguelike action RPG where you fight your way up the Tower of Babel. Your job is to take down angelic enemies and basically dethrone God to save the world. The main characters are four female characters from different countries with really cool designs.

The game mixes action RPG fighting with roguelike elements, which means you’ll be grinding through levels and getting stronger as you go. You can also play with friends since it has multiplayer co-op. It’s launching on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

Fortnite x Kernel Hearts Collab Coming in 2026

According to HYPEX, a Fortnite dataminer who’s usually spot-on with leaks, the collaboration is happening in 2026. We don’t have an exact date yet, but more details should come out as we get closer to the game’s launch.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has brought in characters from indie games. Epic Games loves supporting smaller developers, and these crossovers help introduce new games to millions of players. They usually drop collaboration skins around the same time the partnered game releases or when there’s a big marketing push. Since Kernel Hearts is launching in 2026, expect the Fortnite skins to appear either just before or right after the game comes out.

Which Skins to Expect from the Fortnite x Kernel Hearts Collab?

As with most Fortnite game collaborations, the first skins are usually based on the main characters. The game features four main characters who could potentially receive their own Fortnite skins:

Dolce – Italian

– Italian Laika – Russian

– Russian Fernet – Argentinian

– Argentinian Spika – Japanese

As we all know, most Fortnite game collabs don’t just bring skins. You’ll likely get the full package with each character, including back blings, pickaxes, and maybe even a sidekick pet. If Fortnite follows its usual pattern, they’ll make these as bundles, too.

Bundles are always cheaper than buying each item separately, so you’ll save V-Bucks if you want the complete set. For example, if a skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks and the pickaxe costs 800, a bundle might give you both for 2,000 V-Bucks instead of 2,300.

Try Kernel Hearts Demo Before the Skins Drop

If you want to see what Kernel Hearts is all about before spending V-Bucks on the skins, a PC demo is coming on March 31st, 2026, so you have a chance to test the game yourself. If you like the gameplay and the characters, playing this demo will help you figure out which character skin you’d want to main in Fortnite. Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements as 2026 rolls around, and maybe give that demo a shot when it drops