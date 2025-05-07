Kizaru vs Kaido: Who Wins in One Piece?

Kizaru vs Luffy has sparked a new online debate about how powerful the admiral is. Some fans believe that Kizaru put up a better fight against Luffy than Kaido managed. While others believe Luffy was just stalling him and not taking the fight all that seriously.

With Kizaru’s power being light-based attacks, it’s no wonder he fared better with the speed of Luffy’s Gear 5 and was able to keep him engaged for a while. However, this has made fans question if Kizaru vs Kaido were ever to happen, who’d win in the fight? Let’s find out.

How Strong is Kaido?

Kaido in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Recency bias has led some fans to forget that Kaido is the strongest creature in One Piece, bar none. He has fought side by side and against some of the most formidable pirates in the series. He was once a part of the infamous Rocks Pirates, where he fought alongside legendary pirates like Whitebeard, Golden Lion Shiki, Big Mom, and their captain, Rocks D. Xebec.

Kaido was also present at the God Valley, where the Rocks pirates fought against the combined forces of the Roger Pirates and Marines, led by Monkey D. Garp. Kaido then formed his pirate group known as the Beasts Pirates and took control over Wano, defeating Kozuki Oden and eventually becoming one of the Four Emperors. Since then, there has been no one who could give Kaido any challenge until he fought Luffy.

Kaido fighting Luffy | Credits: Toei Animation

However, before awakening Gear 5, Luffy lost to Kaido multiple times. He even briefly died before being brought back to life by Gear 5. It is not an exaggeration to say that it took a whole lot of plot armour for Luffy to defeat Kaido. It is also important to note that Kaido fought not just Luffy during the Onigashima Raid but also Yamato, Zoro, Killer, Kidd, Law, Scabbards, and Momonosuke. He was clutching every fight while also keeping the island of Onigashima afloat with his powers.

Despite the Gear 5 awakening, Kaido put up more than a fight and pushed Luffy to his absolute limits. Finally, he used the Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun, inflating his fist to an enormous size and coating it with Armament and Conqueror’s Haki. That’s when he finally landed a blow strong enough to send Kaido crashing deep into Wano, where he sank into a lava chamber. He was not just a villain; he was a monster, and it’s about time fans give him the respect he deserves.

How Strong is Kizaru?

Kizaru in One Piece | Credits: Toei Animation

Admiral Kizaru is one of the strongest marines in One Piece and has shown time and time again why he shouldn’t be trifled with. He has fought against opponents like Silvers Rayleigh and Whitebeard, which is a feat in itself. He even put up a decent enough fight against Gear 5 Luffy. Kizaru’s Pika Pika no Mi Devil Fruit gives him the power to create and control light, making him one of the fastest characters in the series.

However, unlike Kaido, he has never truly been battle-tested before his fight against Luffy as most of his fights were against way weaker opponents. While he fought Rayleigh, it wasn’t an all-out battle, and as for Whitebeard, the man was already at the end of his life, racked with illness and injured from multiple attacks. Thus, it is hard to put a pin on exactly what the ceiling of Kizaru would look like.

However, if the fight against Gear 5 Luffy is considered, he is truly a powerful opponent to face, but is not quite on the level of a Yonko. While seeing how easily he dodged Luffy’s Gear 4 Snakeman attacks, some fans believe he did better than Kaido. But one thing to consider is that Kizaru’s main feat is his speed, so dodging attacks isn’t really that impressive for someone who is arguably the fastest character in the series.

Who is Stronger – Kaido or Kizaru?

Kaido and Kizaru | Credits: Toei Animation

Kaido and Kizaru are both extremely powerful individuals. However, if they were to ever cross paths, the fight would likely go a little like when Shanks paralysed Admiral Ryokugyu just by releasing his Conqueror’s Haki. It might not be as bad, but there is no way Kizaru can stand against the brute strength of Kaido and his stamina. He managed to push even Gear 5 Luffy to his limit and almost beat him, while Kizaru barely managed to hold his own against Luffy in his ultimate form.

The recent episodes might have made some fans feel that Kizaru did better against Luffy’s Gear 5 than Kaido. But according to even the animators of the show, Luffy was only stalling Kizaru and not going all out. Yonkos at their full strength can’t be taken head-on by Admirals. Like Shanks would probably have the upper hand while fighting against Admiral Aokiji or Akainu. Kizaru won’t stand a chance against Kaido even with his Devil Fruit powers.

So, Kaido is stronger than Kizaru and can defeat the Admiral with moderate difficulty. It might seem bad, but this is a man who crushed all opposition, with even the strongest pirates dare not make a move against him. It is important to remember that, apart from the Gorosei and likely the God’s Knights, Kaido is still the strongest foe Luffy has fought, and it might be a while before another pirate challenges him as much as Kaido did.