LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: States firmly – AVERS
  • 6 Across: Tax form starter – LINEA
  • 7 Across: Driving sch. teacher – INSTR
  • 8 Across: Doctor Zhivago – YURI
  • 9 Across: Some July babies – LEOS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: “Sting like a bee” boxer – ALI
  • 2 Down: LP material – VINYL
  • 3 Down: Follow as a result – ENSUE
  • 4 Down: Chic again – RETRO
  • 5 Down: Mumbai dresses – SARIS

This LA Times Mini had a compact but worldly feel, blending confidence, education, literature, and astrology into a grid that felt broader than its size suggests. I liked how the across clues moved from assertive language into bureaucratic shorthand and classic literary reference before ending on something playful and seasonal, giving the solve a nice arc. The downs grounded everything with cultural and historical touchstones, especially the mix of music formats, fashion cycles, and global attire, which added texture without slowing the pace. It was quick to solve but thoughtfully assembled, rewarding general knowledge and pattern recognition in equal measure. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

