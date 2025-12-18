LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: States firmly – AVERS

States firmly – 6 Across: Tax form starter – LINEA

Tax form starter – 7 Across: Driving sch. teacher – INSTR

Driving sch. teacher – 8 Across: Doctor Zhivago – YURI

Doctor Zhivago – 9 Across: Some July babies – LEOS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Sting like a bee” boxer – ALI

“Sting like a bee” boxer – 2 Down: LP material – VINYL

LP material – 3 Down: Follow as a result – ENSUE

Follow as a result – 4 Down: Chic again – RETRO

Chic again – 5 Down: Mumbai dresses – SARIS

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a compact but worldly feel, blending confidence, education, literature, and astrology into a grid that felt broader than its size suggests. I liked how the across clues moved from assertive language into bureaucratic shorthand and classic literary reference before ending on something playful and seasonal, giving the solve a nice arc. The downs grounded everything with cultural and historical touchstones, especially the mix of music formats, fashion cycles, and global attire, which added texture without slowing the pace. It was quick to solve but thoughtfully assembled, rewarding general knowledge and pattern recognition in equal measure. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!