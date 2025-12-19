Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Introductory courses? – SOUPS
  • 6 Across: Beach birds – ERNES
  • 7 Across: Israel’s southernmost city – EILAT
  • 8 Across: Champagne brand – MOET
  • 9 Across: Tolkien tree being – ENT

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Request from the boss – SEEME
  • 2 Down: Constellation with a “belt” – ORION
  • 3 Down: Not rented, as an apartment – UNLET
  • 4 Down: Bog fuel – PEAT
  • 5 Down: Jet in an aviation museum – SST

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a clever, slightly whimsical tone, starting with a playful reinterpretation that immediately signaled the puzzle wasn’t going to be purely literal. I liked how the grid blended geography, mythology, and a touch of luxury with natural ease, making the solve feel varied despite its compact size. The downs grounded that creativity with straightforward but satisfying knowledge-based clues, especially ones tied to astronomy and history, which kept everything balanced. It’s a mini that rewards flexible thinking without slowing you down, and it leaves a pleasant aftertaste of wit once the grid clicks together. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

