LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Introductory courses? – SOUPS

Introductory courses? – 6 Across: Beach birds – ERNES

Beach birds – 7 Across: Israel’s southernmost city – EILAT

Israel’s southernmost city – 8 Across: Champagne brand – MOET

Champagne brand – 9 Across: Tolkien tree being – ENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Request from the boss – SEEME

Request from the boss – 2 Down: Constellation with a “belt” – ORION

Constellation with a “belt” – 3 Down: Not rented, as an apartment – UNLET

Not rented, as an apartment – 4 Down: Bog fuel – PEAT

Bog fuel – 5 Down: Jet in an aviation museum – SST

This LA Times Mini had a clever, slightly whimsical tone, starting with a playful reinterpretation that immediately signaled the puzzle wasn’t going to be purely literal. I liked how the grid blended geography, mythology, and a touch of luxury with natural ease, making the solve feel varied despite its compact size. The downs grounded that creativity with straightforward but satisfying knowledge-based clues, especially ones tied to astronomy and history, which kept everything balanced. It’s a mini that rewards flexible thinking without slowing you down, and it leaves a pleasant aftertaste of wit once the grid clicks together. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

