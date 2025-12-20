LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 20, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Fill to excess – SATE
- 5 Across: Boris Godunov, for one – TSAR
- 6 Across: “Boris Godunov,” for one – OPERA
- 8 Across: Big name in gas grills – WEBER
- 9 Across: Chip away at – ERODE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Vermont ski resort – STOWE
- 2 Down: According to – ASPER
- 3 Down: Cardio-boxing routine – TAEBO
- 4 Down: Blew it – ERRED
- 7 Down: “Hi, how ___ you doing?” – ARE
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
This LA Times Mini had a nicely cultured feel, weaving history, music, and everyday language into a compact grid that felt smarter than it looked at first glance. I liked how the across clues created a subtle thematic echo by referencing the same subject from different angles, which added cohesion without making the puzzle feel gimmicky. The downs balanced that with modern fitness, casual speech, and a touch of geography, keeping the solve grounded and brisk. Everything flowed cleanly, and the intersections felt purposeful rather than incidental. It was quick, elegant, and quietly clever just the kind of mini that leaves a good impression. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!