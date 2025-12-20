LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 20, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 20, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fill to excess – SATE

Fill to excess – 5 Across: Boris Godunov, for one – TSAR

Boris Godunov, for one – 6 Across: “Boris Godunov,” for one – OPERA

“Boris Godunov,” for one – 8 Across: Big name in gas grills – WEBER

Big name in gas grills – 9 Across: Chip away at – ERODE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Vermont ski resort – STOWE

Vermont ski resort – 2 Down: According to – ASPER

According to – 3 Down: Cardio-boxing routine – TAEBO

Cardio-boxing routine – 4 Down: Blew it – ERRED

Blew it – 7 Down: “Hi, how ___ you doing?” – ARE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a nicely cultured feel, weaving history, music, and everyday language into a compact grid that felt smarter than it looked at first glance. I liked how the across clues created a subtle thematic echo by referencing the same subject from different angles, which added cohesion without making the puzzle feel gimmicky. The downs balanced that with modern fitness, casual speech, and a touch of geography, keeping the solve grounded and brisk. Everything flowed cleanly, and the intersections felt purposeful rather than incidental. It was quick, elegant, and quietly clever just the kind of mini that leaves a good impression. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!