LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Letters of approval? – OKS

Letters of approval? – 4 Across: Vessels in a chocolate factory – VATS

Vessels in a chocolate factory – 6 Across: Stupefies – DAZES

Stupefies – 7 Across: Reversal on the road – UTURN

Reversal on the road – 8 Across: Bright crayon colors – NEONS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Shaped like an egg – OVATE

Shaped like an egg – 2 Down: “Never Let Me Go” author Ishiguro – KAZUO

“Never Let Me Go” author Ishiguro – 3 Down: Back of a barge – STERN

Back of a barge – 5 Down: 1040 IDs – SSNS

1040 IDs – 6 Down: Bradstreet’s partner – DUN

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a punchy, high-contrast feel, moving quickly between wordplay, industry imagery, and everyday navigation in a way that kept the solve lively. I liked how the clues encouraged quick mental pivots one moment you’re thinking figuratively, the next you’re visualizing physical shapes or familiar paperwork which gave the grid a nice sense of motion. The color-related reference added a bright pop of personality, while the downs grounded everything with literature, business, and practical knowledge. It’s a compact puzzle that feels alert and energetic, rewarding sharp reading without slowing you down. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!