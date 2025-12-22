LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today : December 22, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Chop (off) – LOP

Chop (off) – 4 Across: Minaret, e.g. – TOWER

Minaret, e.g. – 6 Across: Good at fixing things – HANDY

Good at fixing things – 7 Across: Burning – AFIRE

Burning – 8 Across: Analogy words – ISTO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bums around – LOAFS

Bums around – 2 Down: Take full responsibility – OWNIT

Take full responsibility – 3 Down: San ___ (Los Angeles neighborhood) – PEDRO

San ___ (Los Angeles neighborhood) – 4 Down: Bangkok language – THAI

Bangkok language – 5 Down: “The Catcher in the ___” – RYE

This LA Times Mini had a crisp, practical feel, with clues that leaned heavily into everyday actions, responsibility, and place-based knowledge, which made the solve feel grounded and intuitive. I liked how the across clues moved from physical motion into structure and capability, then shifted toward abstraction at the end, giving the grid a clear sense of progression despite its size. The downs complemented this nicely by emphasizing accountability, geography, and a classic literary nod, adding just enough variety to keep things interesting. Everything connected smoothly, and the puzzle rewarded clear thinking rather than trickiness, making it a quick but satisfying mini. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!