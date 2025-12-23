LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Amelia” director Mira ___ – NAIR

“Amelia” director Mira ___ – 5 Across: Cacophony – NOISE

Cacophony – 6 Across: Scout unit – TROOP

Scout unit – 7 Across: Oscar-winning “Monster’s Ball” actress Berry – HALLE

Oscar-winning “Monster’s Ball” actress Berry – 8 Across: Watch face – DIAL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Santa-tracking org. – NORAD

Santa-tracking org. – 2 Down: Fish sandwich spread – AIOLI

Fish sandwich spread – 3 Down: Capri, to a local – ISOLA

Capri, to a local – 4 Down: Fight off – REPEL

Fight off – 5 Down: To the ___ degree – NTH

This LA Times Mini had a polished, name-savvy feel that blended film knowledge, everyday sounds, and practical objects into a tight, confident grid. I liked how the across clues leaned into recognizable cultural references and tangible imagery, making the solve feel brisk but grounded rather than abstract. The downs added a nice global and institutional flavor, with touches of geography and defense that balanced the entertainment-heavy moments up top. Everything intersected cleanly, and the puzzle rewarded general awareness without asking for deep dives, which kept the momentum high. It was compact, efficient, and quietly clever. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!