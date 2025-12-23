LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 23, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 23, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Amelia” director Mira ___ – NAIR
- 5 Across: Cacophony – NOISE
- 6 Across: Scout unit – TROOP
- 7 Across: Oscar-winning “Monster’s Ball” actress Berry – HALLE
- 8 Across: Watch face – DIAL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Santa-tracking org. – NORAD
- 2 Down: Fish sandwich spread – AIOLI
- 3 Down: Capri, to a local – ISOLA
- 4 Down: Fight off – REPEL
- 5 Down: To the ___ degree – NTH
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
This LA Times Mini had a polished, name-savvy feel that blended film knowledge, everyday sounds, and practical objects into a tight, confident grid. I liked how the across clues leaned into recognizable cultural references and tangible imagery, making the solve feel brisk but grounded rather than abstract. The downs added a nice global and institutional flavor, with touches of geography and defense that balanced the entertainment-heavy moments up top. Everything intersected cleanly, and the puzzle rewarded general awareness without asking for deep dives, which kept the momentum high. It was compact, efficient, and quietly clever. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!