LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Christmas Eve visitor – SANTA

Christmas Eve visitor – 6 Across: Prettify – ADORN

Prettify – 7 Across: Went out with – DATED

Went out with – 8 Across: Jr.-year exam – PSAT

Jr.-year exam – 9 Across: Dorothy’s pooch – TOTO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Like Gloomy Gus – SAD

Like Gloomy Gus – 2 Down: Cope with change – ADAPT

Cope with change – 3 Down: “I beg to differ!” – NOTSO

“I beg to differ!” – 4 Down: Good doggie’s reward – TREAT

Good doggie’s reward – 5 Down: “___ all a good night!” – ANDTO

This LA Times Mini had a warm, unmistakably seasonal charm, leaning into familiar holiday imagery and everyday experiences that made the solve feel cozy and welcoming. I liked how the across clues traced a gentle arc through celebration, relationships, and school life, giving the grid a nostalgic, end-of-year vibe without feeling overly sentimental. The downs balanced that nicely with emotional states, adaptability, and a bit of playful dialogue, which kept the puzzle from becoming too sugary. Everything came together quickly and cleanly, making it the kind of mini that feels like a pleasant pause rather than a challenge. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

