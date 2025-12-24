LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 24, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 24, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Christmas Eve visitor – SANTA
- 6 Across: Prettify – ADORN
- 7 Across: Went out with – DATED
- 8 Across: Jr.-year exam – PSAT
- 9 Across: Dorothy’s pooch – TOTO
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Like Gloomy Gus – SAD
- 2 Down: Cope with change – ADAPT
- 3 Down: “I beg to differ!” – NOTSO
- 4 Down: Good doggie’s reward – TREAT
- 5 Down: “___ all a good night!” – ANDTO
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
This LA Times Mini had a warm, unmistakably seasonal charm, leaning into familiar holiday imagery and everyday experiences that made the solve feel cozy and welcoming. I liked how the across clues traced a gentle arc through celebration, relationships, and school life, giving the grid a nostalgic, end-of-year vibe without feeling overly sentimental. The downs balanced that nicely with emotional states, adaptability, and a bit of playful dialogue, which kept the puzzle from becoming too sugary. Everything came together quickly and cleanly, making it the kind of mini that feels like a pleasant pause rather than a challenge. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!