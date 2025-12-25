LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 25, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 25, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 25, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 25, 2025.

1 Across: Jazz great Brubeck – DAVE

5 Across: Pensive poem – ELEGY

7 Across: Mario's video game brother – LUIGI

8 Across: L-Q bridge – MNOP

9 Across: Mortgage application figs. – SSNS

1 Down: "Nightmare Alley" director Guillermo ___ Toro – DEL

2 Down: Homecoming attendees – ALUMS

3 Down: Blood lines? – VEINS

4 Down: Incite – EGGON

6 Down: Puppy barks – YIPS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a festive and well-rounded mix of pop culture, music, and clever alphabet play. The puzzle anchors itself with a holiday-appropriate reference to the brother of Nintendo’s most famous plumber and a nod to an Oscar-winning director. The highlight is the witty cluing for the “L-Q bridge,” a classic crossword trick that rewards solvers for thinking about the order of the alphabet. With a mix of jazz history and common modern abbreviations, this is a smooth and thoroughly enjoyable Christmas Day solve. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!