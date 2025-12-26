LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fill with joy – ELATE

Fill with joy – 6 Across: ___ Herzog (protagonist in a Saul Bellow novel) – MOSES

___ Herzog (protagonist in a Saul Bellow novel) – 7 Across: Shiny, in product names – BRITE

Shiny, in product names – 8 Across: Perimeter – EDGE

Perimeter – 9 Across: Media room in a house, say – DEN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Plant firmly – EMBED

Plant firmly – 2 Down: “Poetry Is Not a Luxury” author Audre – LORDE

“Poetry Is Not a Luxury” author Audre – 3 Down: “Give me ___, take my hand …” (Shawn Mendes lyrics) – ASIGN

“Give me ___, take my hand …” (Shawn Mendes lyrics) – 4 Down: Head of France? – TETE

Head of France? – 5 Down: Jargon suffix – ESE

This LA Times Mini had a quietly literary and reflective tone, mixing emotional states with cultural and linguistic references that made the grid feel thoughtful rather than flashy. I liked how the across clues moved from an expressive feeling into classic literature and branding language before settling into simple spatial ideas, giving the solve a smooth, logical progression. The downs deepened that texture with poetry, music, and a clever bit of wordplay involving language itself, which rewarded attentiveness without slowing things down. It’s a compact puzzle that feels intelligent and composed, offering a calm, satisfying solve that lingers a bit longer than most minis. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

