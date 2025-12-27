Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Beer ingredient – MALT
  • 5 Across: Chicago Bears quarterback ___ Williams – CALEB
  • 6 Across: Skips – OMITS
  • 7 Across: “Take responsibility!” – MANUP
  • 8 Across: Wallet stuffers – ONES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Parent, in Paris – MAMAN
  • 2 Down: Flared skirt style – ALINE
  • 3 Down: “___ pray” (pastor’s words) – LETUS
  • 4 Down: Recipe meas. – TBSP
  • 5 Down: Lake ___ (resort in Lombardy) – COMO

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a quietly literary and reflective tone, mixing emotional states with cultural and linguistic references that made the grid feel thoughtful rather than flashy. I liked how the across clues moved from an expressive feeling into classic literature and branding language before settling into simple spatial ideas, giving the solve a smooth, logical progression. The downs deepened that texture with poetry, music, and a clever bit of wordplay involving language itself, which rewarded attentiveness without slowing things down. It’s a compact puzzle that feels intelligent and composed, offering a calm, satisfying solve that lingers a bit longer than most minis. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

