LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 27, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. Here are the clues and answers for today's LA Times Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 27, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 27, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Beer ingredient – MALT

Beer ingredient – 5 Across: Chicago Bears quarterback ___ Williams – CALEB

Chicago Bears quarterback ___ Williams – 6 Across: Skips – OMITS

Skips – 7 Across: “Take responsibility!” – MANUP

“Take responsibility!” – 8 Across: Wallet stuffers – ONES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Parent, in Paris – MAMAN

Parent, in Paris – 2 Down: Flared skirt style – ALINE

Flared skirt style – 3 Down: “___ pray” (pastor’s words) – LETUS

“___ pray” (pastor’s words) – 4 Down: Recipe meas. – TBSP

Recipe meas. – 5 Down: Lake ___ (resort in Lombardy) – COMO

This LA Times Mini had a quietly literary and reflective tone, mixing emotional states with cultural and linguistic references that made the grid feel thoughtful rather than flashy. I liked how the across clues moved from an expressive feeling into classic literature and branding language before settling into simple spatial ideas, giving the solve a smooth, logical progression. The downs deepened that texture with poetry, music, and a clever bit of wordplay involving language itself, which rewarded attentiveness without slowing things down. It’s a compact puzzle that feels intelligent and composed, offering a calm, satisfying solve that lingers a bit longer than most minis. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!