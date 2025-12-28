LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Some early TVs – RCAS

Some early TVs – 5 Across: Wallop – THUMP

Wallop – 6 Across: Kenyan heavyweight – HIPPO

Kenyan heavyweight – 7 Across: Advice – INPUT

Advice – 8 Across: Shower bar? – SOAP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Kenyan heavyweight – RHINO

Kenyan heavyweight – 2 Down: Spot of tea, in Surrey – CUPPA

Spot of tea, in Surrey – 3 Down: Increase – AMPUP

Increase – 4 Down: Catch sight of – SPOT

Catch sight of – 5 Down: “___ Woven Kingdom” (novel by Tahereh Mafi) – THIS

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword has a clean, steady flow that leans more traditional than playful, with clueing that feels direct but still clever enough to keep you engaged. The grid moves smoothly without any jarring entries, and even though it’s a quick solve, there’s a nice moment of recognition as everything locks together. It’s a solid, well-constructed mini that delivers exactly the kind of crisp, satisfying bite-sized puzzle the LA Times is known for. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!