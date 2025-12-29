LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 29, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 29, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Emmy-winning broadcast journalist ___ Wallace – CHRIS

Emmy-winning broadcast journalist ___ Wallace – 6 Across: Public persona – IMAGE

Public persona – 7 Across: On a streak? – NAKED

On a streak? – 8 Across: Largest Greek isle – CRETE

Largest Greek isle – 9 Across: Romanov ruler – TSAR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Title akin to POTUS – CINC

Title akin to POTUS – 2 Down: Large Asian supermarket chain in the U.S. – HMART

Large Asian supermarket chain in the U.S. – 3 Down: Does lawn work – RAKES

Does lawn work – 4 Down: Bon Jovi’s “___Rush” – IGETA

Bon Jovi’s “___Rush” – 5 Down: Passover meal – SEDER

This LA Times Mini had a confident, media-savvy tone, blending public figures, identity, and world geography in a way that felt brisk and contemporary. I liked how the across clues moved from modern broadcast culture into self-presentation and then outward to history and place, giving the solve a clear sense of progression despite the tiny grid. The downs grounded everything with institutional titles, everyday chores, music nostalgia, and a cultural tradition, which added texture without slowing the pace. It was quick but well-rounded, rewarding broad awareness and sharp reading. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!