LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Peru’s largest city – LIMA

Peru’s largest city – 5 Across: Ingredient in a Dirty Martini – OLIVE

Ingredient in a Dirty Martini – 7 Across: Casino boxcars – SIXES

Casino boxcars – 8 Across: Dirndl, for one – SKIRT

Dirndl, for one – 9 Across: Opposite of “ecto” – ENTO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: No-win situation? – LOSS

No-win situation? – 2 Down: “Very nice!” – ILIKE

“Very nice!” – 3 Down: Recipe phrase – MIXIN

Recipe phrase – 4 Down: Sidestep – AVERT

Sidestep – 6 Down: “__ Perpetua” (Idaho’s motto) – ESTO

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini felt crisp and globally flavored, blending geography, food culture, fashion, and wordplay into a compact but confident grid. I liked how the across clues moved smoothly from a South American anchor into culinary and gaming references before pivoting to linguistics, which gave the solve a sense of range despite the tiny footprint. The downs added a nice tonal contrast, mixing casual conversational cues with a clever bit of philosophy and an official motto that rewarded general knowledge without slowing momentum. Everything clicked quickly, but not trivially, making it a satisfying mini that respected the solver’s intelligence. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!