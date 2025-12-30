Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Peru’s largest city – LIMA
  • 5 Across: Ingredient in a Dirty Martini – OLIVE
  • 7 Across: Casino boxcars – SIXES
  • 8 Across: Dirndl, for one – SKIRT
  • 9 Across: Opposite of “ecto” – ENTO

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: No-win situation? – LOSS
  • 2 Down: “Very nice!” – ILIKE
  • 3 Down: Recipe phrase – MIXIN
  • 4 Down: Sidestep – AVERT
  • 6 Down: “__ Perpetua” (Idaho’s motto) – ESTO

This LA Times Mini felt crisp and globally flavored, blending geography, food culture, fashion, and wordplay into a compact but confident grid. I liked how the across clues moved smoothly from a South American anchor into culinary and gaming references before pivoting to linguistics, which gave the solve a sense of range despite the tiny footprint. The downs added a nice tonal contrast, mixing casual conversational cues with a clever bit of philosophy and an official motto that rewarded general knowledge without slowing momentum. Everything clicked quickly, but not trivially, making it a satisfying mini that respected the solver’s intelligence. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

