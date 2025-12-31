LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Bradley and Harris – EDS

: Bradley and Harris – 4 Across : No longer in dreamland – AWAKE

: No longer in dreamland – 6 Across : “Think Like a Man” actor/comedian Hart – KEVIN

: “Think Like a Man” actor/comedian Hart – 7 Across : Astrological ram – ARIES

: Astrological ram – 8 Across: Radical ’60s gp. – SDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Still-life pitchers – EWERS

: Still-life pitchers – 2 Down : Goliath’s foe – DAVID

: Goliath’s foe – 3 Down : Galileo looked up to them? – SKIES

: Galileo looked up to them? – 4 Down : Alias letters – AKA

: Alias letters – 5 Down: U.S. Navy officer – ENS

Today’s LA Times Mini felt clean and confident, like it knew exactly what it wanted to be and didn’t overstay its welcome. The grid flowed smoothly with a nice balance of gimme vibes and light wordplay, so it stayed fun without turning into autopilot. There was a satisfying sense of momentum as everything locked together, especially in the middle where the theme energy quietly did its thing. Overall, it’s the kind of Mini that works perfectly as a quick mental reset. Not flashy, just solid and satisfying. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

