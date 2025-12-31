LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 31, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Bradley and Harris – EDS
- 4 Across: No longer in dreamland – AWAKE
- 6 Across: “Think Like a Man” actor/comedian Hart – KEVIN
- 7 Across: Astrological ram – ARIES
- 8 Across: Radical ’60s gp. – SDS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Still-life pitchers – EWERS
- 2 Down: Goliath’s foe – DAVID
- 3 Down: Galileo looked up to them? – SKIES
- 4 Down: Alias letters – AKA
- 5 Down: U.S. Navy officer – ENS
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
Today’s LA Times Mini felt clean and confident, like it knew exactly what it wanted to be and didn’t overstay its welcome. The grid flowed smoothly with a nice balance of gimme vibes and light wordplay, so it stayed fun without turning into autopilot. There was a satisfying sense of momentum as everything locked together, especially in the middle where the theme energy quietly did its thing. Overall, it’s the kind of Mini that works perfectly as a quick mental reset. Not flashy, just solid and satisfying. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!