LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 1, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 1, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: New beginning, with 9-Across – FRESH
  • 6 Across: Nest on a cliffside – AERIE
  • 7 Across: “___ Crime?” (song on Sade’s Promise album) – ISITA
  • 8 Across: Former Renault model – LECAR
  • 9 Across: See 1-Across – START

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Bombs – FAILS
  • 2 Down: Calibrate anew – RESET
  • 3 Down: Susan’s “All My Children” character – ERICA
  • 4 Down: Anoushka Shankar’s instrument – SITAR
  • 5 Down: Soul mate? – HEART

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini felt perfectly tuned to the calendar flip, centering the solve around renewal, recalibration, and the quiet optimism that comes with turning the page. I liked how the grid paired lofty imagery and music knowledge with introspective ideas about beginnings and connection, giving the puzzle a reflective but hopeful tone. The interplay between the opening and closing across entries made the theme feel intentional and satisfying without being overexplained, while the downs reinforced ideas of adjustment, failure, and emotional grounding. It was compact, elegant, and thematically on point exactly the kind of mini that feels symbolic without trying too hard. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

