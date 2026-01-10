LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Half- ___ (latte option) – CAF

Half- ___ (latte option) – 4 Across: Maker of “Old World Style” pasta sauce – RAGU

Maker of “Old World Style” pasta sauce – 5 Across: Jewish month after Adar – NISSAN

Jewish month after Adar – 6 Across: Choose to participate – OPTIN

Choose to participate – 7 Across: Microscopic – TEENY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Social division – CASTE

Social division – 2 Down: Once more – AGANI

Once more – 3 Down: Business leader? – FUNNY

Business leader? – 4 Down: Harvest-ready – RIPE

Harvest-ready – 5 Down: “Just kidding!” – NOT

TToday’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers an eclectic mix of daily life, cultural calendars, and a clever bit of wordplay. The puzzle anchors itself with a common coffee order and a classic pantry staple, but adds significant depth with a reference to the Hebrew calendar. The highlight is the witty cluing for “Business leader?”—a classic crossword “misdirection” that keeps solvers on their toes. While there is a slight quirk in the spelling of a common adverb in the down clues, the overall grid is tight, modern, and provides a brisk mental workout for a Saturday morning. I’d rate the difficulty a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!