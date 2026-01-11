Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 11, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: 2500, in Roman numerals – MMD
  • 4 Across: “Superfruit” berry – ACAI
  • 5 Across: Piece of thyme – SPRIG
  • 6 Across: “__ the Body Electric” (Whitman poem) – ISING
  • 7 Across: Supreme Court cover-ups? – ROBES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Fast-food BBQ sandwich – MCRIB
  • 2 Down: Augusta’s state – MAINE
  • 3 Down: “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” actor Taye – DIGGS
  • 4 Down: Lhasa __ (small dog) – APSO
  • 5 Down: Title for Elton John – SIR

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini crossword leaned into a mix of classical knowledge, food, poetry, and a playful legal-world twist. The Across clues moved from Roman numerals and trendy health foods to herb terminology and a famous Whitman poem, before finishing with a witty reinterpretation of what judges might “wear,” giving the grid both variety and humor. The Down clues added pop-culture touches and animal references, alongside location-based and title-style answers, keeping the puzzle grounded in familiar territory. Everything was clued straightforwardly, making the solve feel brisk and accessible while still offering a few smiles along the way. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

“Memorable feature of the “V-J…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

“One True Pairing (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January...

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword 1,330 Answers Today: January 11, 2026

“Oceanographer’s 9 to 5 is noble?” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1353: January 11, 2026

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (January 11, 2026)

Framing Pieces – Crossword Clue Answers

How Are You In Spanish – Crossword Clue Answers

Took Big Steps – Crossword Clue Answers