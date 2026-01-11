LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 11, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: 2500, in Roman numerals – MMD

2500, in Roman numerals – 4 Across: “Superfruit” berry – ACAI

“Superfruit” berry – 5 Across: Piece of thyme – SPRIG

Piece of thyme – 6 Across: “__ the Body Electric” (Whitman poem) – ISING

“__ the Body Electric” (Whitman poem) – 7 Across: Supreme Court cover-ups? – ROBES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Fast-food BBQ sandwich – MCRIB

Fast-food BBQ sandwich – 2 Down: Augusta’s state – MAINE

Augusta’s state – 3 Down: “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” actor Taye – DIGGS

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” actor Taye – 4 Down: Lhasa __ (small dog) – APSO

Lhasa __ (small dog) – 5 Down: Title for Elton John – SIR

This mini crossword leaned into a mix of classical knowledge, food, poetry, and a playful legal-world twist. The Across clues moved from Roman numerals and trendy health foods to herb terminology and a famous Whitman poem, before finishing with a witty reinterpretation of what judges might “wear,” giving the grid both variety and humor. The Down clues added pop-culture touches and animal references, alongside location-based and title-style answers, keeping the puzzle grounded in familiar territory. Everything was clued straightforwardly, making the solve feel brisk and accessible while still offering a few smiles along the way. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

