LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Places for sweaters? – GYMS

Places for sweaters? – 5 Across: “The Moor’s Account” author Lalami – LAILA

“The Moor’s Account” author Lalami – 7 Across: “That’s __!” (director’s cry) – AWRAP

“That’s __!” (director’s cry) – 8 Across: $100, slangily – CNOTE

$100, slangily – 9 Across: Vintage auto – ESSEX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: French ice cream – GLACE

French ice cream – 2 Down: Sounds from a bored audience – YAWNS

Sounds from a bored audience – 3 Down: Paintings by Spanish surrealist Joan – MIROS

Paintings by Spanish surrealist Joan – 4 Down: Smooth patio material – SLATE

Smooth patio material – 6 Down: Uppermost point – APEX

This mini crossword had a light, culture-infused feel, mixing literary references, film-set language, money slang, and classic automobiles into a compact, fast-moving grid. The Across clues balanced playful misdirection, like unexpected places for clothing, with recognisable names from modern fiction and vintage car culture, giving the puzzle both humor and variety. The Down clues added texture through food, art, and architecture, along with simple descriptive language that kept the solve smooth and accessible. Everything connected cleanly, making the puzzle feel more like an enjoyable mental refresher than a challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!