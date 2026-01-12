Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 12, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 12, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Places for sweaters? – GYMS
  • 5 Across: “The Moor’s Account” author Lalami – LAILA
  • 7 Across: “That’s __!” (director’s cry) – AWRAP
  • 8 Across: $100, slangily – CNOTE
  • 9 Across: Vintage auto – ESSEX

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: French ice cream – GLACE
  • 2 Down: Sounds from a bored audience – YAWNS
  • 3 Down: Paintings by Spanish surrealist Joan – MIROS
  • 4 Down: Smooth patio material – SLATE
  • 6 Down: Uppermost point – APEX

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini crossword had a light, culture-infused feel, mixing literary references, film-set language, money slang, and classic automobiles into a compact, fast-moving grid. The Across clues balanced playful misdirection, like unexpected places for clothing, with recognisable names from modern fiction and vintage car culture, giving the puzzle both humor and variety. The Down clues added texture through food, art, and architecture, along with simple descriptive language that kept the solve smooth and accessible. Everything connected cleanly, making the puzzle feel more like an enjoyable mental refresher than a challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 12,...

Prefix That Means All – Crossword Clue Answers

Repetitions – Crossword Clue Answers

“AFTER BEING LET GO…” Jumble Answers Today (January 12, 2026)

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,374) Answers Today- January 12, 2026

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 12, 2026

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 12, 2026)

“Unit of farmland” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12,...

The Telegraph Plusword 1,331 Answers Today: January 12, 2026