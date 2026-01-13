LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 13, 2026
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Suffix for the record books? – EST
- 4 Across: Like graceful dance movements – FLUID
- 6 Across: Great Plains tribe – OSAGE
- 7 Across: Cut on an angle – BEVEL
- 8 Across: Antitoxins – SERA
Down Answers: ⬇️
This mini crossword leaned into elegance and refinement, with Across clues touching on record-book language, graceful movement, Native American history, precise craftsmanship, and medical terminology, giving the grid a polished, almost textbook-like feel. The Down clues complemented this with music references, stylish descriptors, classic cinema, old-fashioned accessories, and a French phrase associated with excellence, reinforcing the puzzle’s cultured tone. Everything was clued cleanly and directly, making the solve smooth and confidence-boosting rather than tricky. Overall, it felt like a neat blend of arts, language, and general knowledge in a compact format. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!