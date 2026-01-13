LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 13, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 13, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Suffix for the record books? – EST

Suffix for the record books? – 4 Across: Like graceful dance movements – FLUID

Like graceful dance movements – 6 Across: Great Plains tribe – OSAGE

Great Plains tribe – 7 Across: Cut on an angle – BEVEL

Cut on an angle – 8 Across: Antitoxins – SERA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Faith Hill’s “Someone __ Dream” – ELSES

Faith Hill’s “Someone __ Dream” – 2 Down: Debonair – SUAVE

Debonair – 3 Down: “Crouching __, Hidden Dragon” (Ang Lee film) – TIGER

“Crouching __, Hidden Dragon” (Ang Lee film) – 4 Down: Pocket watch chain – FOB

Pocket watch chain – 5 Down: Crème __ crème – DELA

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini crossword leaned into elegance and refinement, with Across clues touching on record-book language, graceful movement, Native American history, precise craftsmanship, and medical terminology, giving the grid a polished, almost textbook-like feel. The Down clues complemented this with music references, stylish descriptors, classic cinema, old-fashioned accessories, and a French phrase associated with excellence, reinforcing the puzzle’s cultured tone. Everything was clued cleanly and directly, making the solve smooth and confidence-boosting rather than tricky. Overall, it felt like a neat blend of arts, language, and general knowledge in a compact format. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!