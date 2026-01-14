LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Go out on a limb — RISK
- 5 Across: Arrived — GOTIN
- 6 Across: “Is this really necessary?” — MUSTI
- 7 Across: Some running club races — TENKS
- 8 Across: “Jay Kelly” director Baumbach — NOAH
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: French city whose cathedral is depicted in Monet paintings — ROUEN
- 2 Down: “__ use!” (“I give up!”) — ITSNO
- 3 Down: Alaskan city — SITKA
- 4 Down: Potato-stuffed deli nosh — KNISH
- 5 Down: Clock-setting std. — GMT
Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
This mini crossword had a conversational, real-world tone, centering on everyday decisions, casual phrases, and familiar names. The Across clues moved from taking chances and arriving somewhere to mild expressions of reluctance, athletic race distances, and a well-known film director, giving the grid a contemporary, easygoing feel. The Down clues added geographic flavor with French and Alaskan cities, along with classic deli food, time standards, and a humorous expression of surrender, keeping the puzzle grounded in common knowledge. Everything fit together cleanly, making the solve quick, smooth, and pleasantly straightforward. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!