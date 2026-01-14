LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Go out on a limb — RISK

Go out on a limb — 5 Across: Arrived — GOTIN

Arrived — 6 Across: “Is this really necessary?” — MUSTI

“Is this really necessary?” — 7 Across: Some running club races — TENKS

Some running club races — 8 Across: “Jay Kelly” director Baumbach — NOAH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: French city whose cathedral is depicted in Monet paintings — ROUEN

French city whose cathedral is depicted in Monet paintings — 2 Down: “__ use!” (“I give up!”) — ITSNO

“__ use!” (“I give up!”) — 3 Down: Alaskan city — SITKA

Alaskan city — 4 Down: Potato-stuffed deli nosh — KNISH

Potato-stuffed deli nosh — 5 Down: Clock-setting std. — GMT

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini crossword had a conversational, real-world tone, centering on everyday decisions, casual phrases, and familiar names. The Across clues moved from taking chances and arriving somewhere to mild expressions of reluctance, athletic race distances, and a well-known film director, giving the grid a contemporary, easygoing feel. The Down clues added geographic flavor with French and Alaskan cities, along with classic deli food, time standards, and a humorous expression of surrender, keeping the puzzle grounded in common knowledge. Everything fit together cleanly, making the solve quick, smooth, and pleasantly straightforward. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!