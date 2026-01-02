LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 2, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 2, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: With 3-Down, tennis star born in Japan – NAOMI

With 3-Down, tennis star born in Japan – 6 Across: Director Welles – ORSON

Director Welles – 7 Across: Wine bar order – SOAVE

Wine bar order – 8 Across: Fitted skirt part – YOKE

Fitted skirt part – 9 Across: Hot under the collar – MAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Like folks with prying eyes – NOSY

Like folks with prying eyes – 2 Down: Woolf’s “___ of One’s Own” – AROOM

Woolf’s “___ of One’s Own” – 3 Down: See 1-Across – OSAKA

See 1-Across – 4 Down: Deeply touched – MOVED

Deeply touched – 5 Down: Chemical suffix – INE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a clean, cultured feel, blending sports, film, literature, and everyday expressions into a grid that felt smart without being showy. I liked how the central reference connected seamlessly across clues, rewarding solvers who noticed relationships rather than just definitions, while the rest of the puzzle leaned on tasteful knowledge classic cinema, wine culture, and subtle emotional cues. The downs added a nice human touch with personality traits and literary nods that softened the sharper trivia elements. It solved quickly, but not carelessly, making it feel polished and well-balanced for its size. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!